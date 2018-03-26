D'Iberville working to repair marina

D'Iberville has decided to take what has become a familiar post-hurricane route when dealing with FEMA bureaucracy. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Piers and marinas sustained significant damage when Hurricane Nate came ashore in October 2017.

Six months later, boaters in D'Iberville are wondering why a boat launch remains closed and some piers have not been repaired at the city's marina.

Two out of the three public boat ramps at D'Iberville's marina are open. The third ramp is closed because the damage from the hurricane makes it a danger to the public.

"We had to barricade one off. There are some sharp edges on the pier that can damage boats, as well as hurt people. We had to close it in the interest of public safety,' said City Manager Clay Jones.

D'Iberville, like all cities and counties after a natural disaster, is caught up in FEMA red tape.

The feds demand an assortment of environmental studies and must follow certain procedures. The process can be frustrating.

D'Iberville has decided to take what has become a familiar post-hurricane route when dealing with FEMA bureaucracy.

"We want to make sure our ramps are ready to go and we want vessels back in here. We made the decision to go ahead with the repairs and put in for reimbursement after we do the repairs. We're going out for bid as soon as we can so we can get it rolling," according to Jones.

Bryan Cuevas runs a charter boat out of the marina. He has noticed the hurricane damage along the Coast and agrees that it's important to get these repairs done.

"A lot of other piers and boat launches are still not accessible. This is a very popular place for boaters. It's used by a lot of people," Cuevas said.

City Manager Clay Jones says D'Iberville has not yet attached a price tag to the work that needs to be done.

Electrical boxes ravaged by storm surge need to be replaced. D'Iberville officials are working with Mississippi Power Company on that aspect of the repair work.

City leaders are set to meet with FEMA and ask the agency if they can use concrete instead of wood to build new piers.

