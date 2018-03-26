Dead sea turtles found on South Mississippi beaches

With Spring Break weekend less than three weeks away, the City of Biloxi hopes their traffic plan will ease congestion on the roads.More >>
Six months after Hurricane Nate, boaters in D'Iberville are wondering why so many improvements still need to be made at the city's marina.
Police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a woman in the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi.
Just days after asking city leaders for permission to build a church in Gulfport, Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.
A big partnership began between two Mississippi hospitals is underway.
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.
"That made my day," Joshua Ward said about the compliment from Katy Perry.
The Dothan Police Department has arrested two suspects on a capital murder charge in connection with the weekend shooting death of a woman.
Five people have been arrested on various charges, including a mom who is also facing a neglect charge.
