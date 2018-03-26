H&M set to open fall 2018 in Gulfport

H&M is opening a store at the Gulfport Premium Outlets. Officials say it should open in the fall of 2018, and will be one of 390 new stores planned this year.

According to the brand's website, the company aims to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way.

"H&M is sure to be a popular addition to our ever-evolving retail roster," said Pamela Meinzinger, general manager of Gulfport Premium Outlets. "This fashion-forward brand furthers our focus of bringing in shopper favorite, market exclusive brands to Gulfport Premium Outlets."

Founded in Sweden in 1947, H&M has 4,288 stores in 69 markets including Mobile, Alabama and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Shoppers in Gulfport can expect to find a variety of items for the whole family.

"The new H&M location will offer Gulfport residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate 'store within a store' sections for accessories," says H&M. "The Gulfport Premium Outlets location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds."

A Vera Bradley store will also open in May 2018 at Gulfport Premium Outlets.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.