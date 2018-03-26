H&M set to open fall 2018 in Gulfport

Many are growing impatient due to a Gulfport homeless shelter that has yet to be built, despite years of planning.More >>
Three dead Kemp's ridley sea turtles were found dead on south Mississippi beaches over the weekend.More >>
H&M is opening a store at the Gulfport Premium Outlets. Officials say it should open by the fall.More >>
A big partnership began between two Mississippi hospitals is underway.More >>
Just days after asking city leaders for permission to build a church in Gulfport, Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.More >>
The Galveston County Health District said it’s working with the Department of State Health Services to figure out how many people are possibly at risk.More >>
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.More >>
A faked GIF showing Emma Gonzalez ripping the Constitution in half circulated around social media over the weekend.More >>
According to reports, Andrew Turley, 30, posted an advertisement on Craigslist in 2015 titled "Play with Daddie's Little Girl."More >>
The MSDH sent the letters out Monday, notifying clients that on January 30, the department became aware that an employee unknowingly emailed an Excel spreadsheet containing patients’ protected health information such as name, date of birth, social security number or lab results to J Michael Consulting, a contractor for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The information was sent January 25.More >>
The district attorney in Ascension Parish will likely determine whether the 14-year-old driver involved in a deadly crash early Monday morning will face charges.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
One person has been charged in connection with a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred after midnight just over three miles east of Eutawville Sunday morning and claimed the life of one passenger, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
