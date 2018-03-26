Police: Gas station robber gets away with cash, clerk's gun

H&M is opening a store at the Gulfport Premium Outlets. According to the brand's website, the company aims to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way.More >>
Just days after asking city leaders for permission to build a church in Gulfport, Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.
Ocean Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who took cash at gunpoint from a Chevron on Ocean Springs Road Sunday night.
It's the first full week of spring. That means it should be no surprise that severe weather is possible across the south.
Blue Bell just announced their newest offering, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream, will arrive in stores this week.
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.
The sheriff says the man slated to marry the 16-year-old paid the family $20,000.
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix.
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.
A Butler County babysitter is now charged with murder in connection with a 3-year-old little girl who died earlier this month.
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in South Louisiana is a millionaire. The ticket that won Saturday night's drawing was sold in Lafayette, the Multi-State Lottery Association reports.
Supporters of Miguel Perez say he should be given mental health treatment for PTSD. Perez turned to drugs to deal with his condition after two tours in Afghanistan.
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.
Four suspects have been arrested following a Saturday morning shooting in Jasper County.
The New York Times has reported that a former Saintsation has filed a complaint, accusing The Saints of discrimination.
