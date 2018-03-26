Police: Gas station robber gets away with cash, clerk's gun - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Police: Gas station robber gets away with cash, clerk's gun

If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.) If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who took cash at gunpoint from a Chevron on Ocean Springs Road Sunday night. 

According to the store clerk, the robber walked in the front door just after 9pm and was covered from head to toe in black. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man with a thin build. He was wearing black gloves, a black jacket pullover, and carried a blue and black duffel bag.  

The clerk and one customer were at the register at the time of the robbery. Surveillance video shows the robber pointing a handgun at them. Investigators say he ordered the clerk to open the register, and proceeded to take all the cash inside. He also got away with the clerk's personal firearm, which was behind the counter, before he ran right back out the front door and got away. 

A Jackson County K9 was called out to track the robber but was unsuccessful. Now, investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify him from the store's surveillance video. 

If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.  

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • H&M set to open fall 2018 in Gulfport

    H&M set to open fall 2018 in Gulfport

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:41:59 GMT
    H&M to open in Gulfport fall 2018. (Photo Source: H&M)H&M to open in Gulfport fall 2018. (Photo Source: H&M)
    H&M to open in Gulfport fall 2018. (Photo Source: H&M)H&M to open in Gulfport fall 2018. (Photo Source: H&M)

    H&M is opening a store at the Gulfport Premium Outlets. According to the brand's website, the company aims to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. 

    More >>

    H&M is opening a store at the Gulfport Premium Outlets. According to the brand's website, the company aims to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. 

    More >>

  • Father Jesus arrested Sunday in Gulfport

    Father Jesus arrested Sunday in Gulfport

    Monday, March 26 2018 2:32 PM EDT2018-03-26 18:32:32 GMT
    Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.  (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.  (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)
    Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.  (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement.  (Photo source: Gulfport Police Dept.)

    Just days after asking city leaders for permission to build a church in Gulfport, Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement. 

    More >>

    Just days after asking city leaders for permission to build a church in Gulfport, Father Jesus was arrested for disturbing the peace and failure to comply with the commands of law enforcement. 

    More >>

  • Police: Gas station robber gets away with cash, clerk's gun

    Police: Gas station robber gets away with cash, clerk's gun

    Monday, March 26 2018 1:01 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:01:16 GMT
    If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)

    Ocean Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who took cash at gunpoint from a Chevron on Ocean Springs Road Sunday night. 

    More >>

    Ocean Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who took cash at gunpoint from a Chevron on Ocean Springs Road Sunday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly