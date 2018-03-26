Police: Gas station robber gets away with cash, clerk's gun

If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898. (Photo source: Ocean Springs Police Dept.)

Ocean Springs Police are searching for an armed robber who took cash at gunpoint from a Chevron on Ocean Springs Road Sunday night.

According to the store clerk, the robber walked in the front door just after 9pm and was covered from head to toe in black. The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall man with a thin build. He was wearing black gloves, a black jacket pullover, and carried a blue and black duffel bag.

The clerk and one customer were at the register at the time of the robbery. Surveillance video shows the robber pointing a handgun at them. Investigators say he ordered the clerk to open the register, and proceeded to take all the cash inside. He also got away with the clerk's personal firearm, which was behind the counter, before he ran right back out the front door and got away.

A Jackson County K9 was called out to track the robber but was unsuccessful. Now, investigators are hoping someone will be able to identify him from the store's surveillance video.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

