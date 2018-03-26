Thursday thunderstorms, some possibly strong

Here's a peek ahead at Wednesday's severe weather potential. South MS is in the clear. However, this threat will likely slide eastward into our area of South MS for Thursday. Pay attention this week & stay tuned for further updates.

The wettest part of this week will likely be some time around Thursday, Thursday night, & Friday morning. On the bright side... there are signs we should clear out just in time for the Easter weekend!

This storm system will be a southern soaker with very heavy to extreme rainfall across parts of north MS. Down here along the coast, we expect one to two inches of moderate rainfall by Friday.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west on Thursday, thanks to a cold front.

It's the first full week of spring. That means it should be no surprise that severe weather is possible across the south.

This week begins with a low rain chance for South Mississippi. But, that chance gets much higher around Thursday as a cold front approaches from the west.

Scattered thunderstorms will be likely on Thursday into early Friday across South Mississippi. And some of those thunderstorms could be on the strong side, according to a Monday forecast.

"If storm damage occurs at all on Thursday, the main cause will be straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts which could top 60 miles per hour," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "We'll also be watching for the potential of steady pouring rains. And we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado."

Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive in South Mississippi from the west as early as Thursday midday. And they'll continue moving across our area into Thursday night into Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts should be moderate with about one to two inches across South Mississippi.

Things should clear up by Friday afternoon. This will allow cooler and drier air to arrive just in time for Easter weekend.

"The exact timing is still being fine-tuned as we get new forecast data in," Williams continued. "Pay attention to the weather this week and stay tuned for updates."

