Threatening Thursday thunderstorms, severe weather possible

Potential severe thunderstorm threats on Thursday will mainly straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Can't rule out a tornado or two either.

One to two inches of rainfall are expected in South Mississippi by Friday's end. But, heavier totals will be possible across north MS.

Timing for Thursday thunderstorms will be mainly from late morning into the afternoon hours.

Severe damaging weather will be possible across South Mississippi on Thursday. The threat level is a two on a scale of one up to five.

As the spring season officially kicks off, that usually means severe weather season is along for the ride.

A Thursday cold front will send showers and thunderstorms into South Mississippi.

Thunderstorms will be almost certain on Thursday afternoon and evening across all of South Mississippi. And some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe, according to a Wednesday forecast.

THURSDAY brings a severe damaging weather threat to ALL of South Mississippi. We are in the Level Two (yellow area on map) threat area on a scale of one up to five. I think the main timing will be in the afternoon for the @WLOX area. Watch out for 60mph+ gusts & tornadoes. #MSwx pic.twitter.com/Vyu9cV0U2G — Wesley Williams (@WesWilliamsII) March 28, 2018

"If storm damage occurs at all on Thursday, the main cause will be straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts which could top 60 miles per hour," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "We'll also be watching for the potential of steady pouring rains. And we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado."

Expected Timing (actual timing can be up to three hours earlier or later):

Storms possible Thursday 7:00 A.M. to Thursday 7:00 P.M.

Severe storms possible Thursday 11:00 A.M. to Thursday 4:00 P.M.

Potential Destructive Threats:

Thunderstorm wind gusts possibly exceeding 58 miles per hour

Isolated tornadoes

Potential Disruptive Threats:

Heavy downpours (but not enough for widespread flooding)

Frequent lightning

