Threatening Thursday thunderstorms, severe weather possible - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Threatening Thursday thunderstorms, severe weather possible

By WLOX First Alert Weather Team
Connect
By Wesley Williams, Meteorologist
Connect
Strong to severe storms will be possible in South Mississippi on Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible in South Mississippi on Thursday.
Severe damaging weather will be possible across South Mississippi on Thursday. The threat level is a two on a scale of one up to five. Severe damaging weather will be possible across South Mississippi on Thursday. The threat level is a two on a scale of one up to five.
Timing for Thursday thunderstorms will be mainly from late morning into the afternoon hours. Timing for Thursday thunderstorms will be mainly from late morning into the afternoon hours.
One to two inches of rainfall are expected in South Mississippi by Friday's end. But, heavier totals will be possible across north MS. One to two inches of rainfall are expected in South Mississippi by Friday's end. But, heavier totals will be possible across north MS.
Potential severe thunderstorm threats on Thursday will mainly straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Can't rule out a tornado or two either. Potential severe thunderstorm threats on Thursday will mainly straight-line wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Can't rule out a tornado or two either.
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As the spring season officially kicks off, that usually means severe weather season is along for the ride.

A Thursday cold front will send showers and thunderstorms into South Mississippi.

Thunderstorms will be almost certain on Thursday afternoon and evening across all of South Mississippi. And some of those thunderstorms could be strong to severe, according to a Wednesday forecast.

"If storm damage occurs at all on Thursday, the main cause will be straight-line thunderstorm wind gusts which could top 60 miles per hour," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "We'll also be watching for the potential of steady pouring rains. And we cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado."

Expected Timing (actual timing can be up to three hours earlier or later):

  • Storms possible Thursday 7:00 A.M. to Thursday 7:00 P.M.
  • Severe storms possible Thursday 11:00 A.M. to Thursday 4:00 P.M.

Potential Destructive Threats:

  • Thunderstorm wind gusts possibly exceeding 58 miles per hour
  • Isolated tornadoes

Potential Disruptive Threats:

  • Heavy downpours (but not enough for widespread flooding)
  • Frequent lightning

What are the latest rain chances for your location? See the latest daily and hourly forecast for your location right now by simply opening your WLOX Weather App or by checking our Weather Page.

Don't have our free weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • WLOX First Alert Weather BlogsMore>>

  • Threatening Thursday thunderstorms, severe weather possible

    Threatening Thursday thunderstorms, severe weather possible

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 12:19 PM EDT2018-03-28 16:19:41 GMT
    Strong to severe storms will be possible in South Mississippi on Thursday.Strong to severe storms will be possible in South Mississippi on Thursday.

    It's the first full week of spring. That means it should be no surprise that severe weather is possible across the south.

    More >>

    It's the first full week of spring. That means it should be no surprise that severe weather is possible across the south.

    More >>

  • Lowering severe weather threat for Monday

    Lowering severe weather threat for Monday

    Monday, March 19 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-03-19 09:09:58 GMT
    For Monday, expect continued warm weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.For Monday, expect continued warm weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.
    For Monday, expect continued warm weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.For Monday, expect continued warm weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

    The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.

    More >>

    The WLOX First Alert Weather Team says that South Mississippi's severe weather threat is lowering on Monday.

    More >>

  • Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

    Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:53 AM EDT2018-03-18 13:53:54 GMT

    The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>

    The WLOX First Alert Weather team is monitoring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly