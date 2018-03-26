Blue Bell announces newest flavor to hit store shelves

It's not breaking news that chocolate and peanut butter taste great together. But when Blue Bell announces they're putting your favorite flavors in an ice cream, it's time to celebrate.

Blue Bell just announced their newest offering, Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream, will arrive in stores this week. It's described as "Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined with tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks."

"We have made flavors with chocolate and peanut butter before, but this time we definitely kicked it up a notch with the cookie dough," said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell general sales manager. "The peanut butter cookie dough is as smooth as our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream. This is a great-tasting combination of flavors that our fans are going to love."

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough will be available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Look for our new Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Ice Cream-a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream combined w/tasty peanut butter cookie dough pieces and milk chocolate chunks! In stores beginning today. Available for a limited time in the pint and half gallon sizes. #bluebell pic.twitter.com/dT0NIVymvA — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) March 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.