Mourners celebrate the life of a man who helped others change their lives

More than one hundred people packed into the Home of Grace chapel to say good-bye to Kevin Hyatt, a man killed in a car crash in Jackson County this week.

Friends and family say Hyatt made an impact in their lives in many ways.

"[Seeing everybody], it was just unreal because that's what I knew he was to me, and I knew what he's been to the men here, but to really see it come together..." said Tara Hyatt, Kevin's wife.

Tara Hyatt says to see it come together is an emotional blessing.

As a father, husband, and a friend, Kevin Hyatt struggled with drug addiction, but found support at the Home of Grace. His transformation made him want to see other men transform.

"He knew what it was like to be looked at different and judged, and maybe treated differently, and to live a life so full of Christ that he could show that God was really able to change somebody," said Tara Hyatt.

The people that he worked with will never forget how ambitious Kevin was. From coming into work early, to multi-tasking and staying late everyday, he was a one-of-a-kind employee.

"Sometimes you have a staff member that goes way above and beyond their call of duty and their job, but you don't get to see a lot of that until a tragedy like this happens. You have alumni from all over that's contacting you saying do you realize that he did this for me, and he did that for me, and these thing he did after hours? These things that he did that were so far above a job," said Josh Barton, the executive director of the House of Grace.

Before they sent Kevin home, everybody raised up ice cold Coca-Colas in his honor, his favorite soda.

Just outside the packed chapel, a caterpillar, one of Kevin's favorite insects, hurried it's way up a tree. A symbol of transformation, something that Kevin Hyatt believed in and cherished so much.

A timely sign that although Kevin isn't here anymore, his work isn't done.

The Home of Grace and the Hyatt Family say that any money donated in Kevin's memory will be used to start a scholarship.

