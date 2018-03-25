Police: Gulfport teen arrested for armed robbery, stolen gun

Steve Stricker entered the final day with a one stroke lead and never relinquished his advantage, clinching the 2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic Championship at -11.More >>
More than one hundred people packed into the Home of Grace chapel to say good-bye to Kevin Hyatt, a man killed in a car crash in Jackson County this week.More >>
Students taking a stand against violence. This is video from the March 14 Walkout at Pascagoula High. The organizers of that and a walk out this weekend in Gulfport join us. High School Students Kenyatta Thomas and Quinton Harry.More >>
A big tourist attraction this spring break season and through October-- taking a ferry out to Ship Island. Here to talk about what's new this season, Captain Louis Skrmetta.More >>
Gulfport Police Department arrested 19 year old Dequarius Oneil McCord of Gulfport on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen gun, and misdemeanor drug possession.More >>
Adult film star tells "60 Minutes" she was threatened to keep silent about alleged sexual encounter with Trump.More >>
Around 3:00 a.m. on March 24, an unknown woman was shot to death in Jasper County.More >>
A self-taught rocket scientist who believes the Earth is flat propelled himself about 1,875 feet into the air before a hard-landing in the Mojave Desert that left him injured.More >>
Milton E. McGregor, Montgomery entrepreneur and developer of VictoryLand, has died Sunday.More >>
Students at Southern Hills Career Technical Center are crafting a simple device they believe could save lives in the event of a school shooting.More >>
