Police: Gulfport teen arrested for armed robbery, stolen gun

Gulfport Police Department arrested 19 year old Dequarius Oneil McCord of Gulfport on charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen gun, and misdemeanor drug possession.

According to police, the arrest took place on March 24 in response to reports of an armed robbery on 39th Ave. at an apartment.

The victim reported that a male knocked on his door. The victim stated when he opened the door a male pointed a handgun at him and demanded money. After taking a small amount of cash, the male then fled the area, police say.

Patrol Officers located McCord during the course of the investigation. Gulfport police confirmed a handgun was recovered, which had been reported stolen through the Long Beach Police Department in August 2017.

Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray set bonds at $50,000 for armed robbery, and $50,000 possession of a stolen firearm.

McCord was processed and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

