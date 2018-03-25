Steve Stricker claims Rapiscan Systems Classic title

The Rapiscan Systems Classic wasn't a nail biter.

Steve Stricker entered the final day with a one stroke lead and never relinquished his advantage, clinching the 2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic Championship at -11. He's now $240,000 richer.

"Today was hard," Stricker said. "But deep down I knew I could do it. (I) just did it a couple of weeks ago, so that helped me to finish it today."

Stricker added to his early advantage over Jeff Sluman and Joe Durant by dropping a birdie on the first hole.

The Madison, Wisconsin golfer was focused, meticulous and proceeded to pull away from the field on the back nine. He handled the pressure and captured the title with a 4-under 68 on Sunday, finishing 11-under 205 for the classic, three shots ahead of Billy Andrade.

"It was good to come down the stretch and hit the shots that I needed to hit down the stretch, and finish it off the way that I should," Stricker said.

Stricker has now captured back-to-back titles on the Champions Tour.

Billy Andrade picked up $140,000 for his second place finish. He played well, but just couldn't overcome the poised performance of Stricker.

Gene Sauers made a run with a 6-under 66 on Sunday to close out at 7-under. He earned $88,000 tied for third place with Scott Parel, Jesper Pernevik and Davis McKenzie.

Two-time defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez was tied for 33rd at even par for the tournament.

