Community support vital for Moss Point youth baseball league

A Moss Point youth baseball league is preparing for its opening day after overcoming a slow start.

Just days before the original registration deadline, less than a dozen children were signed up to play for the year's season of the Cal Ripken league.

The list is now full as coaches selected players for their teams during Sunday's draft day. Around 225 children are gearing up for the season.

"So it speaks volumes about this community and the support that we have, so we're just excited about it and ready for opening ceremonies," said Chuck Redmond, vice president of the league.

Area business owners like Lazaro Rovira of Rovira Team Realty have shown lots of support to the league. Rovira and his wife donated enough to pay the registration fees for 25 children.

"When you look at all the kids living in low income that can't afford 55 dollars to come play, I feel like I'm blessed, God put me in a good position to be a business owner, so I feel like it's my need to give back to my responsibility," Rovira said.

In February, community members donated $2000 to the team during a ward meeting.

"Thanks to the great citizens of Moss Point. When we tell them that we have a problem, that's what we do. We come together as a family, get everybody interested in what we need to do and we make it happen," said Carmen Huckleby, president of the league.

Players said they're glad to have the community support.

"Baseball is a fun way to get along with kids, just participate in something and stay out of the streets," said Jonathan Thompson.

"Keeping the kids out of trouble, out of these dangerous streets, giving kids something fun to do throughout their summer," said Gabriel King, a coach for the team.

The league will have its opening day on April 7th.

They're still looking for three additional coaches and volunteers. Those interested can visit the league's Facebook page for more information.

