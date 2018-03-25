Jackson County residents invited to share opinions on future outdoor plans

Cities in Jackson County want your input on how they can make your town more suitable for outdoor activities. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Cities in Jackson County want your input on how they can make your town more outdoor-activity friendly.

Gautier, Moss Point, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula have teamed up to create a master plan to simplify walking, bicycling and paddling through the urbanized areas of the county.

"Can't just base it all on politicians thinking they know what people want. You got to let the citizens give their voice about it," said a Gautier resident. "I'd like to see more people, better trails and whatnot for people to get out and walk their pets, ride their bicycles."

"For us to sit down, actually talk and find ways to bring some more bike paths, more healthy ways of living in our community...we definitely welcome that and encourage that and look forward to hearing all about that," said Cynthia Dobbs Sutton with the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.

People have been talking in Ocean Springs.

Sutton said bike paths are in high demand. Ocean Springs is a 'share the road' community, so more bike paths are needed.

"We're working on our bike racks. We have a few of them in downtown," she added.

"I would just like to continue seeing more people getting out, riding their bikes, kayaking, walking, running. Just being outside, being active," said Kristi Ducote with the City of Pascagoula.

Ducote said there are so many outdoor options right now, like biking and paddling meet ups and new sidewalks at the beach. The county's master plan will focus on inner city areas rather than the coast.

City officials will talk about ways to use existing facilities while creating new spaces and programs to turn Jackson County into a bike and pedestrian-friendly area.

The first workshop is Tuesday, March 27 in Ocean Springs at the Fontainbleau Community Center. The second is in Pascagoula Wednesday, March 28.

Click HERE for more information on the workshops.

