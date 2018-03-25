Starkville holds first Pride Parade after early opposition

Despite early opposition by aldermen, the City of Starkville held its first-ever Pride Parade Saturday, with thousands attending the colorful event. (Source: Twitter/Thomas Howard)

Thousands of people showed up Saturday for the first-ever gay pride parade in Starkville after city officials originally tried to block the event from happening.

It was a day of bright colors, rainbows, and joy, with people dressed in brightly colored outfits dancing down the streets and carrying signs with positive messages.

According to Mayor Lynn Spruill's Twitter page, the parade had a turnout of around 2,500 people, with no arrests and no incidents.

The Starkville Daily News said this is the largest parade the city has ever seen.

For the record this is the largest parade Starkville has ever seen. Here are some pictures to prove that. #StarkvillePride #LGBT pic.twitter.com/XxskZQhNBy — Logan Kirkland (@CaptainKirk_) March 24, 2018

Video tweeted by the Starkville Daily News showed people with rainbow balloons. Some roller skated. Several walked with their dogs behind a sign saying, "Unleash Pride."

Here's a look at the crowd for Starkville's first ever #LGBT Pride Parade! https://t.co/ST9QdB3iVo — Logan Kirkland (@CaptainKirk_) March 24, 2018

It's safe to say Starkville's first ever #LGBT Pride Parade was a huge success ! pic.twitter.com/WVMInyXNMC — Logan Kirkland (@CaptainKirk_) March 24, 2018

The video also showed one protester with a sign calling homosexuality an "abomination."

Home to Mississippi State University, where cowbells ring at every event, the mayor's Twitter page sported a photo Saturday morning before the parade of a cowbell wrapped in rainbow-colored tape. She also attended the parade, wearing a shirt with a picture of a rainbow-colored America on it.

How about a great rainbow ?? cowbell. pic.twitter.com/9iuVibGhpc — Lynn Spruill (@lynn_spruill) March 24, 2018

The pride parade was originally denied by Starkville's board of aldermen last month. Despite 16 people speaking out in support of the parade and only two speaking against it, the board denied the parade permit in a vote of 4-to-3.

Just a few weeks later, after backlash from the public and a lawsuit filed by the group Starkville Pride, the board voted to allow the pride in 3-3 tie vote, with Mayor Spruill breaking the tie in support of the event.