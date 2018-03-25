Starkville holds first Pride Parade after early opposition

Mississippi is set to spend more money on education, health programs and foster care in the budget year, which begins July 1. Negotiators from the state House and Senate have agreed on most details of a roughly $6 billion state budget.More >>
Thousands of people have marched peacefully in the first-ever gay pride parade in a Mississippi city where officials had tried to block the event.More >>
It may be a silver anniversary, but there were plenty of other colors popping at the Spring Arts Festival - Herb, Garden & Art - in downtown Ocean SpringsMore >>
February is Black History Month, and the Coast normally has a big calendar of events scheduled to honor it. But members of Carver High School Alumni Association believe that acknowledging Black American culture should not be reserved for just one month.More >>
Steve Stricker heads into the final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak holding a one shot advantage.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
For President Donald Trump, his favorite conservative TV network is increasingly serving as a West Wing casting call, as he reshapes his administration with camera-ready personalities.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Bakari Warren, 25, is charged with two counts of child cruelty and is being held on a $22,000 bond.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
