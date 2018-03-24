Ocean Springs festival gives art permission to show its natural side

The Spring Arts Festival in Ocean Springs is celebrating its 25th anniversary. (Photo source: WLOX)

It may be a silver anniversary, but there were plenty of other colors popping at the Spring Arts Festival - Herb, Garden & Art - in downtown Ocean Springs. It's a time when all kinds of art are celebrated both man-made and nature-made.

Spring gives art permission to show its natural side. Big blooms, bright colors and sweet treats can be good marketing tools.

“We were actually at the beach and seen all the commotion and decided to check it out, and it looks great,” said Michael McCool. “It’s a pretty awesome place.”

McCool is on vacation and is checking the city out as a potential place to live. But two things have his attention right now.

“I like those candles. And people are very friendly,” said McCool.

Vendor Erica Ruckdeschel was one of about 150 vendors who lined the heart of Ocean Springs.

She has found the Spring Arts Festival is a natural fit for her business, Sweet Magnolia Kitchens of Pascagoula.

She specializes in homemade jams, jellies, and vinegar products

“It’s always a good crowd,” she said. “The people are very responsive to my products, and they really like them. So, I keep coming back.”

Jessica Kramer lives in Ocean Springs, but this is her first Spring Arts Festival. She says she’ll likely be back.

“It’s very Mississippi,” she said. “And I’ve already seen a few things that I look at it. And I think my friends from out-of-state might like this because it’s an art thing and we’re a very artistic community, and I’m artistic myself, and I really like to see it.”

Isabelle Smith, 10, had a specific purpose for today’s shopping.

“I think it would be a good experience to get a bunch of things because I’m redoing my bedroom.”

On the wall will be a University of Alabama poster, and around her neck will be a chain with her name emblazoned on the front.

“Everybody has a different kind of thing that they like, and they can get it here. And there’s a thing for everybody in a family to get here,” she said. “It’s very nice.”

The festival continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.