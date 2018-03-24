Steve Stricker holds a one shot lead after the second round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic

You can expect a wild finish at Fallen Oak on Sunday in the final round of the Rapiscan Systems Classic. Steve Stricker entered the 2018 PGA Tour Champions event as one of the favorites and so far, he living up to those high expectations.

Stricker fired a three-under-par 69 on Saturday, propelling the Madison, Wisconsin golfer atop the leaderboard at 7-under. He's 8-for-14 in converting 54-hole leads or co-leads into victories and Stricker has completed 24 consecutive rounds of par or better.

Stricker said. "There's no secret out there, you've got to hit the ball solid in the wind. Doesn't matter where you are and I was able to do that and just kept the ball in decent position. I made a couple of putts on the back side that got things going a little bit for me. So, in a good spot heading in to tomorrow."

Jeff Sluman and Joe Durant are one shot behind Stricker at six-under-par. Sluman had Saturday's best round, a 5-under 67.

Billy Andrade and Stephen Ames are two shots off the pace set by Stricker and David McKenzie is three back at 4-under par.

Two-time defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez has had his problems this year. Jimenez finds himself at four-over following a 76 on Saturday. David McKenzie is in the hunt at 4-under-par. Kevin Johnson, who earned a qualifying spot at Diamondhead, has played well. He's two-under after shooting 71 for a second consecutive day.

Tee times begin at 10:45 Sunday morning with the final group of Steve Stricker, Jeff Sluman and Joe Durant beginning play at 12:45.

The tournament trophy for the Rapiscan Systems Classic is now named the Anthony Topazi Trophy, honoring someone who was instrumental in the tournament's establishment on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Remember, the Rapiscan Systems Classic has free general admission.

