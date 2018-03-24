Jackson County residents keep Black History Month going all year long

February is Black History Month, and the Coast normally has a big calendar of events scheduled to honor it. But members of Carver High School Alumni Association believe that acknowledging Black American culture should not be reserved for just one month.

Even though the original Carver High School integrated into Pascagoula High School, those with personal connections to the school are still keeping that legacy alive by celebrating the history of their community. Organizers hosted a Black History month program.

"As you know the alumni, the actual hornets they’re getting older. So, we didn’t want this program because it does good for the community. We did not want this program to die off. We’re going to continue to do the good work they are doing," said Valarie Jones, a member of the Carver High School Alumni Association.

The program contained songs, dances, and poems that showcased the talent of Black performers.

"Black history should be celebrated 365 days a year," added Jones. "There is so much to our history: so much that we don't learn in school, so many unsung hero’s day no one knows anything about. And if we don't tell our story, who will?"

Organizers felt this program was especially important for children and teenagers who may not be taught every aspect of their history and culture. Seated in each row, there were kids looking and listening attentively.

"They don't know a lot about the history of our community. They don't know a lot about our history period because none of that is taught in schools. Majority of that isn't. They know about Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King, but that's just as far as it goes, and so there's a lot that they need to know. They need to know where they came from. They need to know our struggles to appreciate where they are today," added Jones.

To get the kids to look forward to where they're going, several historically black fraternities and sororities set up tables to encourage the youth to go to college.

