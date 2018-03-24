Pascagoula edges out Moss Point at MGM Park, Gulfport splits double-header

Thanks in part to some early scoring by senior outfielder Joe Garry Jr., Pascagoula (12-4) stormed out to a 5-0 lead and didn't look back, outlasting Moss Point (1-15) 8-5 at MGM Park. Austin Beech contributed a two-run RBI single in the second as well.

A few miles down Highway 90, Gulfport split a challenging doubleheader. Taking on Pearl River Central in the early game, the Admirals defeated the defending state champions 11-1 before falling to Faith Academy (AL) 17-13 in an absolute slug-fest.

Meanwhile, Bay High swept their doubleheader at Laurel, beating the Tornadoes by scores of 14-7 and 4-3, while St. Stanislaus edged out D'Iberville with an extra-innings walk-off 7-6 win.

In the softball ranks, D'Iberville fell to PRC 3-1 but bounced back to beat Biloxi 10-2.