Neighbors band together to clean up Long Beach streets

Residents who took part in Saturday's Community Clean Up, want to see a cleaner, more inviting Long Beach.

Long Beach Community Affairs Director Jenny Levens believes the partnership between the city and USM Gulf Coast, is helping to maintain a beautiful Long Beach that every resident deserves.

"We saw that there was a need for it in certain areas," said Levens. "We got two or three planning meetings in with the community, and we had over 120 people come between the meetings. We partnered with USM for their Big Event, and they probably have about 25 or 30 kids over there that are cleaning the beach getting ready for their Jazz and Blues festival next weekend."

For Mayor George Bass, the sight of so many community members volunteering to clean up the roadways was an amazing thing.

"It's showing the community pride, the pride in Long Beach that the people have," Bass said. "And the willingness to get out and be a part of the city and do the things that need to be done to make us an even better place to live."

Bass believes it's also important to keep drainage ditches clear to prevent flooding.

"The trash gets in our drainage ditches and blocks up all of our drainage system and causes more flooding when we do have these torrential rains," said Bass. "If we could get every neighborhood to get out and clean out their ditches. You know, it doesn't take but a minute to get out there and pick up a few things that could, when it gets downstream, going to be a complete blockage."

Along with USM, the police, fire departments and public works, and two churches took part in the community clean up.

Rob Mims with Northwood Long Beach says being a part of the community means a lot to him and his family.

"I think Long Beach is an awesome community," Mims said. "My family has been here for about ten years, and we absolutely love it. The community is just nice. It's safe. It's just a great place to be."

Following the event, Pelican waste treated the participants to a lunch on the Harper McCaughan Town Green.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.