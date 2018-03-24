Hancock County officer arrested

Friday, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of their own officers. Sgt. Cody Moak was arrested after he had an altercation with his wife. Police say the alleged incident happened Thursday evening. According to deputies, Moak was arrested after a complaint was filed and investigated Friday. Moak is facing an Aggravated Domestic Violence charge.

Sheriff Ricky Adam said, “Domestic Violence traumatizes the victim as well as the family. We will not tolerate this kind of behavior from anyone regardless of who you are, who you know, or where you work.”

Hancock County Investigator Don Bass said the case is under investigation, and his agency is reviewing the case to determine whether or not the charges will impact Moak’s employment with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. Moak is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

Moak’s bond was set at $5,000. Judge Jay Lagasse also placed a hold on Moak.

