Hancock County officer arrested

Residents who took part in Saturday's Community Clean Up, want to see a cleaner more inviting Long Beach.More >>
Residents who took part in Saturday's Community Clean Up, want to see a cleaner more inviting Long Beach.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s officer was arrested Friday and faces an Aggravated Domestic Violence charge.More >>
A Hancock County Sheriff’s officer was arrested Friday and faces an Aggravated Domestic Violence charge.More >>
A Coast community group treated senior citizens to breakfast this morning.More >>
A Coast community group treated senior citizens to breakfast this morning.More >>
Dozens of South Mississippi kids put their soap box derby cars to the test Saturday in Moss Point, practicing for the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby that's happening April 14.More >>
Dozens of South Mississippi kids put their soap box derby cars to the test Saturday in Moss Point, practicing for the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby that's happening April 14.More >>
Students from all across South Mississippi will take to the streets of downtown Gulfport Saturday morning, marching to bring awareness to safety in school.More >>
Students from all across South Mississippi will take to the streets of downtown Gulfport Saturday morning, marching to bring awareness to safety in school.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
Sgt. Sylvia Jennings with the Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of those killed in a wreck on the interstate near Mount Pleasant on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>