Soap box derby drivers take their cars for a spin in Moss Point

Dozens of South Mississippi kids put their soap box derby cars to the test Saturday in Moss Point, practicing for the annual Deborah Washington Memorial Soap Box Derby that's happening April 14.

Each of the drivers got the chance to test their cars out. Rookies started about halfway up the ramp, while seasoned competitors were able to get full speed from the very top. The goal is to stay in the middle of the lanes, while the yellow lines on the road serve as a guide.

"Right now, there's a lot of kids who are rookies and they're just getting used to their cars," said Marcus Coleman with Chevron, one of the event's sponsors. "We're gonna make sure we work out all the kinks so that they feel comfortable about April 14 when they race."

Ten-year-old Ricky McBride said he has his sights set on a win, which comes with a trip to Akron, OH, where the national soap box derby is held each year.

"Pretty excited because I can't wait for this race because I'm going to take the trip to wherever we go," said McBride.

Former second place derby winner Mac Charbonnet has his game plan down. This is his fourth year competing. His car looks a little different. It's a two-seater and Mac is participating in something called Super Kids. Half a dozen special needs kids will participate in the race as Super Kids. It's a way to get the entire community involved.

Another unique car at the event that can't be missed is a pink machine belonging to a very determined little girl.

"There's a Minecraft sticker on the nose because I like Minecraft," said Adamaris Dania.

Adamaris drives car #12, and she's not wasting any time getting ready for race day.

"There's this school across from my neighborhood and they have a little ramp so me and my dad would practice there and they have a long roadway so we would practice there," she said.

More than 25 kids have signed up for next month's competition.

