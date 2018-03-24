WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

Tired of hearing about crime, accidents, and political arguments? We are too. That's why we're starting a new weekly look back at some of the best "good news" stories of the week.

Gulf Coast Good News will highlight the positive people, organizations, and events happening all across our beautiful Mississippi Gulf Coast. It's available on-demand through the WLOX News app, or our free live streaming apps for Roku or Amazon Firestick.

Here's a look back at Episode One: https://buff.ly/2pjrtzs 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2

    WATCH: Gulf Coast Good News - Episode 2

    Saturday, March 24 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-03-24 14:32:06 GMT

    Tired of hearing about crime, accidents, and political arguments? We are too. That's why we're starting a new weekly look back at some of the best "good news" stories of the week. 

    More >>

    Tired of hearing about crime, accidents, and political arguments? We are too. That's why we're starting a new weekly look back at some of the best "good news" stories of the week. 

    More >>

  • South Mississippi's youth ready to march for their lives in Gulfport

    South Mississippi's youth ready to march for their lives in Gulfport

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-03-24 13:29:44 GMT
    The #EnoughIsEnough movement began after the Parkland, FL school shooting and continues Saturday with the national March for Our Lives in cities across the nation. (Source: WLOX)The #EnoughIsEnough movement began after the Parkland, FL school shooting and continues Saturday with the national March for Our Lives in cities across the nation. (Source: WLOX)

    Students from all across South Mississippi will take to the streets of downtown Gulfport Saturday morning, marching to bring awareness to safety in school. 

    More >>

    Students from all across South Mississippi will take to the streets of downtown Gulfport Saturday morning, marching to bring awareness to safety in school. 

    More >>

  • Bar fight leads to shooting in parking lot

    Bar fight leads to shooting in parking lot

    Saturday, March 24 2018 9:26 AM EDT2018-03-24 13:26:46 GMT
    Brandon DaJuan Willis, 23 (Source: D'Iberville Police Dept)Brandon DaJuan Willis, 23 (Source: D'Iberville Police Dept)

    A Pascagoula man is behind bars after a fight at a D'Iberville bar led to a shooting in the parking lot outside.

    More >>

    A Pascagoula man is behind bars after a fight at a D'Iberville bar led to a shooting in the parking lot outside.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly