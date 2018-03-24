Bar fight leads to shooting in parking lot - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bar fight leads to shooting in parking lot

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
Brandon DaJuan Willis, 23 (Source: D'Iberville Police Dept) Brandon DaJuan Willis, 23 (Source: D'Iberville Police Dept)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

A Pascagoula man is in jail after a fight at a D'Iberville bar led to a shooting in the parking lot.

Police say Brandon DaJuan Willis, 23, is charged with one count of aggravated assault. According to authorities, the victim and a man described by Willis as his brother got into a fight inside The Pub Bar on Mallett Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The fight spilled out into the parking lot, which is where police said Willis shot the victim. 

An officer was responding to a call about shots being fired at the bar. Police say when the officer arrived, he saw a vehicle speeding out of the parking lot that matched the description given by witnesses. He pulled the vehicle over and arrested Willis without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, where he received treatment for gunshot wounds received to his lower extremities. He is listed in stable condition.

Willis is now being held on a $100,000 bond at Harrison County Jail. 

