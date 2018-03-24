South Mississippi's youth ready to march for their lives in Gulfport

The #EnoughIsEnough movement began after the Parkland, FL school shooting and continues Saturday with the national March for Our Lives in cities across the nation. (Source: WLOX)

Students from all across South Mississippi will take to the streets of downtown Gulfport Saturday morning, marching to bring awareness to safety in schools. The local demonstration is part of a bigger movement happening in cities across the country to coincide with the Walk for Our Lives March taking place at the same time in Washington.

Students will gather outside Dan M. Russell Federal Courthouse on 15th Street at 10 a.m. Carrying signs and chanting, they will march until noon.

According to an event page started by the group's organizers, the students are demanding that their lives and safety become a priority.

The walk on the Coast was organized by Students Taking Action for Reasonable Reform, or STARR. The group is made up of high school students in Mississippi, along with their friends, families, and other supporters. According to the group's website, they hope to empower their peers to take action to move Mississippi forward and inspire a movement to make schools and communities safer, beginning with reasonable gun reform.

State Representatives David Baria and Jeramey Anderson are expected to participate in the demonstration in Gulfport. According to STARR, the lawmakers will both be guest speakers at the event. The young adults will also be registering voters at the event and signing up volunteers to help participate in future voter registration initiatives.

Pascagoula High student Kenyatta Thomas said the march is a direct result of the Parkland school shooting and is a call to action for legislators to pass laws that better protect students, including gun reform.

"Gun ownership shouldn't take precedence over the lives of our students," Thomas told WLOX in a story last month. "Our students are our future leaders. They're the future generation of people who are going to be making a difference in this world."

Thomas continued: "There are a lot of people who are upset, and angry and scared. And there are a lot of students who are scared for their lives. And a lot of parents and teachers who value the lives of their kids and students."

Quintin Harry, a senior at Pascagoula High and the son of a teacher, agrees with the need for stricter gun laws.

"Something could happen at any time and really the root of it is guns," he said. "It's becoming too easy in this country and especially this state with our lawmakers making it super easy to get guns and now making it legal to carry them on public grounds such as schools. That's what scares me the most."

Aside from the March for Our Lives in Gulfport, there are five other marches taking place Saturday across the Magnolia State in Hernando, Tupelo, Oxford, Amory, and Jackson.

According to the Associated Press, nearly one million people are expected to attend the March for Our Lives in Washington Saturday. That's in addition to the thousands who are expected to march at more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan. The national movement has been propelled by a group of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, who have spearheaded the push for gun reform and safer schools following the shooting that left 17 of their classmates and teachers dead.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.