Cumbest leads East Central past Bay High, other area action

There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.More >>
Blasting a two-run home run in the first and a stand-up double in the third, Mississippi State football signee Brad Cumbest showed off his versatility Friday, leading the East Central baseball team past Bay High 6-3. The Hornets improve to 12-2 on the year with their road victory.More >>
Joe Duran holds a one shot lead over the field of 78 golfers after day one of the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Fallen Oak. Round two is set to begin at 10:45 Saturday morning.More >>
After they parted ways with head coach Bobby Hall over a contract dispute, Biloxi didn't have to look far for his replacement. The Indians introduced Katlan French as their newest head football coach, after he spent the previous three seasons under Hall as their defensive coordinator.More >>
Can Miguel Angel Jimenez claim a third straight win at Fallen Oak? He says he'll try his best to accomplish that feat beginning Friday when he tees-off at 11:40 on Tee No. 1.More >>
