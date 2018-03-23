Cumbest leads East Central past Bay High, other area action

Blasting a two-run home run in the first and a stand-up double in the third, Mississippi State football signee Brad Cumbest showed off his versatility Friday, leading the East Central baseball team past Bay High 6-3. The Hornets improve to 12-2 on the year with their road victory.

In other area action, Harrison Central beats D'Iberville 8-5 and Long Beach's offense explodes against Gautier, beating the Gators 17-2.

