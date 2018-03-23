Cumbest leads East Central past Bay High, other area action - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Cumbest leads East Central past Bay High, other area action

East Central senior and Mississippi State football signee Brad Cumbest lines up to bat (WLOX Sports) East Central senior and Mississippi State football signee Brad Cumbest lines up to bat (WLOX Sports)
BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) -

Blasting a two-run home run in the first and a stand-up double in the third, Mississippi State football signee Brad Cumbest showed off his versatility Friday, leading the East Central baseball team past Bay High 6-3. The Hornets improve to 12-2 on the year with their road victory. 

In other area action, Harrison Central beats D'Iberville 8-5 and Long Beach's offense explodes against Gautier, beating the Gators 17-2. 

