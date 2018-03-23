Long awaited end to 28th street widening project in sight

For nearly three years, traveling on 28th street between 22nd Ave. and 34th Ave. has been a headache for some Gulfport residents.

"I mean, it's slow. That road work is," said business owner Greg Lawson. "I don't know why, but they were working on it hard yesterday. And today I don't see anybody at that end working."

Lawson owns a body shop on 20th Avenue, just east of the road work. He says, while the work hasn't hurt his business, he's seen what it's done to others.

"I've got a friend down the street who has a lawnmower repair business, and he says it's slow on his end," Lawson said. "He's just on the other side of 25th Avenue, behind Blazin' Cajun but he says it's slow, but people make the alley to come to him. But it does slow down the business traffic I guess, somewhat."

Employees at Performance Paint and Body say they believe the roadwork’s closing lanes right in front of their property has had a negative effect on walk-in business.

The biggest concern for people around the construction is what they say is a lack of consistent work being done.

"There are some days when it doesn't look like much is moving, even if there's people out there," said Lawson. "But I don't plan, coordinate what they do. So, it may be a slow process."

The project's engineer, David Ball, says he knows there have been several delays on the project since 2015 including utility issues and poor soil conditions. Ball says the work is about 80 percent complete but also knows the contract is nearly up as well.

He says a contract extension has been requested. With that extension, Ball expects the work to be completed sometime in April.

