Seabees help rebuild Wiggins Police Station

In 2013, Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett realized the police station had a roof problem. It was leaking, and there was a lot of mold present. After the grant money for repairs ran out, he went looking for a new way to get the building habitable again.More >>
Nomattwe Gava-Hudson, 28, of Savannah GA, pleads guilty to Attempted Murder and received a 25-years-to-serve sentence Friday.More >>
Officials say the man found dead on the side on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs this week died from drowning.More >>
After more than 3 decades a Jackson County judge is leaving the bench. Eighty-two-year-old Ennis Millender Sr. retired Friday morning as a Jackson County Justice Court judge.More >>
The D’Iberville Police Department warns residents traveling through D’Iberville Boulevard and Popps Ferry Road to expect delays and drive with caution due to construction that will be taking place in the area.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
Investigators say the bodies of an Iowa couple and their two children have been found in a rented condo in Mexico.More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
