Seabees help rebuild Wiggins Police Station

In 2013, Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett realized the police station had a roof problem. It was leaking, and there was a lot of mold present. After the grant money for repairs ran out, he went looking for a new way to get the building habitable again.

"We had some roof leaking which led to mold, and that's what got us out of the building,” Barnett said. “When the grant money ran out, we went back to some of our patrolmen, and we sat down and talked about it. And they came up with the idea to reach out to the Seabees. I thought it was worth a shot, and the city did that.”

Barnett says he and Wiggins residents enjoy having the Seabees in town because they take pride in their work.

“It's a win-win for the citizens of the country, and for their training, for law enforcement and for the court personnel that work in this building,” he added. “We're just trying to get it back on track.

For Master Builder Earl Doan and his crew of 12-20 Seabees from the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport, it’s a chance to improve their craft close to home.

"It gives us an opportunity,” he said. “On most of our projects, it's mainly concrete. By doing residential work, they can take those skills from the Navy and be able to fix things in their own homes as well. It's just been a great opportunity to come up here and give back. Driving up on Highway 49, we pass by the city all the time. So, it's a great honor to know that we actually were able to get involved with this project.”

