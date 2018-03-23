After more than three decades Jackson Co. Judge Millender retire - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

After more than three decades Jackson Co. Judge Millender retires

By Christina Garcia, News Anchor
Judge Ennis Millender at his retirement party. (Photo source: Lisa Fairley)
Millender was called the singing judge during his campaign in 1982. (Photo source: Lisa Fairley)
A poster made for Millender. (Photo source: Lisa Fairley)
After more than 3 decades, a Jackson County judge is leaving the bench. Eighty-two-year-old Ennis Millender Sr. retired Friday morning as a Jackson County Justice Court judge. 

According to Lisa Fairley with Jackson County Justice Court, Millender heard everything from civil cases, to criminal cases, preliminary cases, domestic violence protection orders, and any and all misdemeanor traffic tickets. 

On Friday, staff members gathered to celebrate the man who was considered the singing judge for belting out worship songs during his campaign in 1982. 

Fairley says Millender is the owner of Millender Funeral Home in Moss Point. Though he's retiring as judge, he'll continue to work at the funeral home. 

