After more than three decades Jackson Co. Judge Millender retires

After more than 3 decades a Jackson County judge is leaving the bench. Eighty-two-year-old Ennis Millender Sr. retired Friday morning as a Jackson County Justice Court judge.More >>
The D’Iberville Police Department warns residents traveling through D’Iberville Boulevard and Popps Ferry Road to expect delays and drive with caution due to construction that will be taking place in the area.More >>
A three day period of public and private morning for Tom Benson culminated Friday with his funeral at St. Louis Cathedral. Hundreds of people turned out for the send off inside and outside of the church.More >>
A George County man is reflecting on his decision to stop and offer assistance at the scene of a deadly crash early Thursday morning. That deadly crash was a head-on collision on Highway 614 in Jackson County that left two people dead and three children injured. It's a moment that John Holyfield says he will never forget.More >>
Father Jesus Laster, CEO of the Saints of the Most High, proposed that his church be built on Monroe Street, just south of Hwy. 49. He says the purpose of his church is to do God's work.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.More >>
Scientists are nervously watching the space station which is likely to fall between 43 degrees north and 43 degrees south latitude.More >>
The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
“This is a jail. This is not a bed and breakfast. Dominoes does not deliver here."More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
