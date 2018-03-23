Traffic delays expected Saturday between D'Iberville Blvd and Popp's Ferry Rd

Police advise anyone traveling in the area through this area on Saturday to pay close attention to those directing traffic and expect delays. (Photo source: WLOX)

If you drive near D’Iberville Boulevard and Popp's Ferry Road this weekend, police ask that you use a bit more caution and be prepared for delays. Construction crews will be running a water line across Popp's Ferry Road just east of D’Iberville Blvd.

The work is expected to begin around 6 a.m. Saturday and will continue for the remainder of the day until the project is completed. Crews will be working in the roadway causing lanes to possibly shift or be limited to one lane of traffic at times.

Construction is expected to continue in this same area for the next several months with alternating lane closures and delays.

