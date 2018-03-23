Traffic delays expected between D'Iberville Blvd and Popps Ferry - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Traffic delays expected between D'Iberville Blvd and Popps Ferry Road

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Police advise anyone traveling in the area through this area on Saturday to pay close attention to those directing traffic and expect delays. (Photo source: WLOX) Police advise anyone traveling in the area through this area on Saturday to pay close attention to those directing traffic and expect delays. (Photo source: WLOX)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

The D’Iberville Police Department warns residents traveling through D’Iberville Boulevard and Popps Ferry Road to expect delays and drive with caution due to construction that will be taking place in the area. Police say construction crews will be running a water line across Popps Ferry Road just east of D’Iberville Blvd. The project is expected to begin around 6 a.m. Saturday and will continue for the remainder of the day until the project is completed.

Police say crews will be working in the roadway causing lanes to possibly shift or be limited to one lane of traffic at times. Police expect that other construction will continue in this same area for the next several months with alternating lane closures and delays.

Police advise anyone traveling in the area through this area on Saturday to pay close attention to those directing traffic and expect delays.

