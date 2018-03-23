Page 13: Appreciating African American art - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A diverse collection of art recognizes the contributions made by African American artists in Mississippi through the 20th century. The Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art has opened an exhibit specifically dedicated to recognizing those artists who created art in the midst of social and political turbulence during that period.

Curator Rhea Miner gives further details.

"The exhibit is called Fine Folk, and it's comprised of 16 artists. It shows the range of the evolution of the African American community over the past 80 years. We have some really talented folk artists, and we have some more, what would be, fine art with photography and things like that," said Miner.  

 The objects are a loan from the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson. The exhibit features a wide array of different materials.

 "We have painting, photography. We've got quilting, collage, and both marble and clay sculptures. There's a little bit of everything," Miner said. 

 This exhibition came about as a result of a grant from the Bicentennial Commission. Mississippi celebrated its bicentennial in 2017.

 Meanwhile, over in the IP Gallery on the Ohr O’Keefe campus, visitors will find ceramic pieces by Wayne Ferguson. The exhibition is titled Ceramics on Fire and showcases Ferguson's unique approach to turning clay into works of art.

Both Ceramics in Fire and Fine Folk will be up at The Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art in Biloxi through May 19.

