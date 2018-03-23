Page 13: Appreciating African American art

In 2013, Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett realized the police station had a roof problem. It was leaking, and there was a lot of mold present. After the grant money for repairs ran out, he went looking for a new way to get the building habitable again.More >>
Officials say the man found dead on the side on Highway 90 in Ocean Springs this week died from drowning.More >>
This week, West Harrison High School student leaders put on a mock car crash and memorial service. The scenes were graphic lessons on what can happen when one is drunk or distracted while behind the wheel.More >>
A woman accused of stabbing her 3-year-old son in Jones Park back in 2015 pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced Friday to 25-years in prison.More >>
A diverse collection of art recognizes the contributions made by African American artists in Mississippi through the 20th century. The Ohr O'Keefe Museum of Art has opened an exhibit specifically dedicated to recognizing those artists who created art in the midst of social and political turbulence during that period.More >>
Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The actress, known for her roles on "Chicago Fire" and "Prison Break" died in her hometown Chicago on Friday.More >>
Last year, a set of best friends went viral when photos of the best man pretending to pout during the wedding were posted online. Now, they are back for the sequel.More >>
According to the AP there will be exceptions only in "limited circumstances."More >>
Josie Lemley was hospitalized following the incident. She suffered a concussion and received stitches.More >>
Some of their occupations included postal worker, non-profit employee, small business owner, store clerk, mechanic, daycare administrator, pastor, construction worker and magician.More >>
The Michigan boy would hide from classmates on the playground by digging under equipment and covering himself with mulch, the lawsuit states.More >>
The size of the floating mass of garbage is larger than previously thought, and environmentalists are worried about sea life.More >>
A fatal wreck involving several 18-wheelers and a minivan occurred Friday morning on I-30.More >>
