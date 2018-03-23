Wiggins police looking for woman they say may be connected to a stabbing

Police believe she was driving, a 2000 Toyota Camry with an Arkansas tag. (Photo source: Wiggins Police)

Police believe she was driving, a 2000 Toyota Camry with an Arkansas tag. (Photo source: Wiggins Police)

After reviewing surveillance video at the store, officers found this photo of the woman. (Photo source: Wiggins Police)

After reviewing surveillance video at the store, officers found this photo of the woman. (Photo source: Wiggins Police)

Wiggins Police are looking for a woman they want to question about a stabbing incident which happened Thursday just after 1 p.m. Officers answering a call found a man on West College Avenue suffering from a stab wound to the stomach.

Chief Matt Barnett said the victim lives in Wiggins and was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery. Police are waiting to talk to him to learn more details about what happened.

During their investigation, Barnett said officers learned the victim and a woman were seen together in a Wiggins store earlier this week. After reviewing surveillance video at the store, officers found a photo of the woman and the car they believe she was driving, a 2000 Toyota Camry with an Arkansas tag.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Wiggins Police at (601) 928-5444.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.