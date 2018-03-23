Clinic set to offer free legal advice; Deadline is Friday

Friday is the deadline to apply for the a free family law and expungement clinic. (Source: MVLP)

Friday is the last day to register for a legal clinic that's being offered in Harrison County next month for people who can't afford to hire an attorney. The services being offered include things like wills, power of attorney, no-fault divorce, and expungement cases.

The clinic is being hosted by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer Project, which is a nonprofit group of bar-certified lawyers in the Magnolia State who volunteer their time to help those who are less fortunate.

Free legal advice will be offered at the clinic, which is happening April 3 at Harrison County Courthouse. To apply for the free clinic, applicants must fill out an application with details of their cases and a financial settlement. The application for the legal clinic can be found by clicking here.

MVLP currently assists clients with civil legal matters, primarily in the following areas: uncontested divorces, emancipations, simple wills, adoptions, guardianships, name changes, birth certificate corrections, child support contempt matters, child support modifications, conservatorships and visitation matters.

In addition to offering direct legal assistance to clients through volunteer attorneys, MVLP hosts legal clinics throughout the year across the state. The clinics, which include training seminars for the volunteer attorneys who assist, are designed to help the public meet directly with attorneys to discuss their legal matters. Information about upcoming clinics will be posted on MVLP’s calendar.

