Vehicle runs over driver injured in crash, leaves the scene

By Lindsay Knowles, Producer
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

Authorities are looking for a vehicle that ran over an injured motorcycle driver early Friday morning in Jackson County.

Three vehicles were involved in the wreck, which happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Hwy. 90 east of Pascagoula in the Orange Grove community. 

Mississippi Highway Patrol tells WLOX that a 2006 Chrysler Pacifica was driving east on Hwy. 90 in the right lane when the driver veered off the road onto the shoulder. The Pacifica struck a 1992 GMC Sierra that was parked on the side of the road.

A man driving a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle then crashed into those vehicles, throwing the driver from the bike and into the road. A Good Samaritan who was passing by stopped and tried to help the motorcycle driver. While he was pulling him out of the road, a fourth vehicle ran over the legs of the motorcycle driver and sped off.

Authorities say the victims involved in the accident were focused on helping the motorcycle driver, who was seriously injured. Because of that, they were unable to get a clear description of the hit-and-run vehicle. 

The driver of the motorcycle and the driver of the GMC were taken to Singing River Hospital. The motorcycle driver was later transported to USA Medical Center. Authorities say both drivers received moderate injuries.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are advised to contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

