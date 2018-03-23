NOAA: Be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

NOAA: Be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles

NOAA is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles, which are most often found in spring and early summer. (Source: NOAA) NOAA is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles, which are most often found in spring and early summer. (Source: NOAA)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

As the weather gets warmer and more people start heading down to the beach, marine officials are asking everyone to keep their eyes open for any stranded sea turtles.

NOAA Fisheries is asking anyone who comes across one a stranded turtle to contact marine officials immediately. A stranded sea turtle is one that is found washed ashore or floating, alive or dead. If it is alive, marine life experts say it is generally in a weakened condition. 

Stranded sea turtles are often found on the coastal beaches and the barrier islands. They are also often found in the water by boaters in bays, passes, and the Gulf of Mexico.

According to NOAA, this time of year tends to be the most dangerous for sea turtles. Even though they can be found throughout the entire year, marine officials say they are most often found in spring and early summer.

It is important that you report stranded sea turtles, said NOAA< so that biologists can document them. Turtles that are still alive will be rehabilitated by local facilities. Turtles that are dead will sometimes be salvaged for necropsy and research. 

If you see a sick, injured, or dead sea turtle, please call the Mississippi Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network at 228-369-4796. Trained staff members at the center will determine how best to respond.

For your safety and the safety of the turtle, NOAA advises you do not attempt to move or pick up the animal. They also ask that you be prepared with an exact address or location for where the sea turtle is, as well as information on if it's alive or dead and its approximate size. You may also be asked to text pictures of the animal to the rescue team.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • NOAA: Be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles

    NOAA: Be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:45:28 GMT
    NOAA is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles, which are most often found in spring and early summer. (Source: NOAA)NOAA is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles, which are most often found in spring and early summer. (Source: NOAA)
    NOAA is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles, which are most often found in spring and early summer. (Source: NOAA)NOAA is asking beachgoers to be on the lookout for stranded sea turtles, which are most often found in spring and early summer. (Source: NOAA)

    As the weather gets warmer and more people start heading down to the beach, marine officials are asking everyone to keep their eyes open for any stranded sea turtles.

    More >>

    As the weather gets warmer and more people start heading down to the beach, marine officials are asking everyone to keep their eyes open for any stranded sea turtles.

    More >>

  • Hattiesburg man convicted of child sex trafficking

    Hattiesburg man convicted of child sex trafficking

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-03-23 10:51:07 GMT
    Raymorris Asencio (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)Raymorris Asencio (Source: U.S. Attorney's Office)

    A Hattiesburg man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of human trafficking and transporting a minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.

    More >>

    A Hattiesburg man could spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury found him guilty Wednesday of human trafficking and transporting a minor across state lines to engage in prostitution.

    More >>

  • 15-year-old flown to USA Medical Center after being struck by vehicle

    15-year-old flown to USA Medical Center after being struck by vehicle

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:16 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:16:08 GMT
    Bass said he is believed to have head injuries as well as other broken bones. (Photo source: WLOX)Bass said he is believed to have head injuries as well as other broken bones. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Thursday, a 15-year-old male was life flighted to the USA Medical Center in Mobile after being hit by a commercial vehicle in Hancock County.

    More >>

    Thursday, a 15-year-old male was life flighted to the USA Medical Center in Mobile after being hit by a commercial vehicle in Hancock County.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:28 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:28:11 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Dad and newborn daughter unable to fly land at Phoenix woman's home

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:03 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:03:37 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:47 PM EDT2018-03-21 16:47:30 GMT
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
    Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Rubin Swift and his newborn daughter weren't allowed to fly but a Phoenix woman allowed them to stay with her. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

    A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.

    More >>

  • Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Life support ending for 'brain dead' school shooting victim

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 8:22 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:22:20 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly