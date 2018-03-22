Two important items in bill passed by U.S. House for South MS

The Senate has until Friday to pass the bill to avoid another government shutdown. (Photo source: WLOX)

This afternoon the U.S. House passed the Omnibus Spending bill, a $1.3 trillion budget bill, that keeps the government running through the end of the fiscal year, September 30. The bill now goes to the Senate.

There were two important items in the bill for South Mississippi: a $1.24 billion in funding contract for two National Security Cutters to be built at Ingalls Shipyard and a program which monitors seafood from point of capture to point of first sale to stop Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing activity.

The Senate has until Friday to pass the bill to avoid another government shutdown.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.