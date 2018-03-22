15-year-old flown to USA Medical Center after being struck by vehicle

Bass said he is believed to have head injuries as well as other broken bones. (Photo source: WLOX)

Thursday, a 15-year-old male was life flighted to the USA Medical Center in Mobile after being hit by a commercial vehicle in Hancock County. The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the Silver Creek subdivision. Hancock County investigator Don Bass says the male was struck after he ran out in traffic. Investigators say they don’t believe he saw the vehicle before it struck him.

The victim was transported to the medical center by helicopter. Bass said he is believed to have head injuries as well as other broken bones.

Rumors have circulated that the victim was hit by a school bus. Bass said a school bus was in the vicinity at the time of the incident but was not involved.

