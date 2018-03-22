Rapiscan Systems Classic first round tees off on Friday

The 2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic First Round tees off tomorrow morning, Friday, March 23rd. Fallen Oak opens to the public at 9 a.m. with the first tee times at 10 a.m.

General admission is free to the public for the entire tournament, courtesy of Rapiscan Systems and Coca-Cola.

Friday is First Responder Appreciation Day Presented by Ingalls Shipbuilding. At 9:40 a.m. the tournament will conduct an Opening Ceremony for First Responders on the Hole #1 tee box.

When planning their trip to the course, fans should be aware of the bags and prohibited items policy in place for the tournament.

The following items CANNOT be brought into the tournament:

No bags or backpacks larger 8" Wide x 8" Tall x 8" Depth in its natural state

No cases and/or covers (such as chair or umbrella covers)

No signs, posters, and/or banners

No televisions and/or radios

No food and/or beverages

No containers and/or coolers

No pets (other than service animals)

No metal-spiked golf shoes

No noise making devices

No weapons (regardless of permit, including but not limited to firearms and knives)

Any other items deemed unlawful or dangerous by the PGA TOUR Champions and/or Tournament Security Personnel is their sole discretion. Parents with small children are allowed to bring strollers and diaper bags if needed. These items are subject to reasonable inspection before entering and/or at any time during the tournament.

For more information, visit RapiscanSystemsClassic.com and view Spectator Information under Event Info.

