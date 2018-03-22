Officers arrest 3 suspects in card skimming case

Authorities say this was the gas station that thieves installed skimming devices. (Photo source: WLOX)

Three suspects have been arrested for allegedly placing credit card skimmers at Robinwood One Stop Gas Station on Highway 49.

Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Houston residents Luis Alberto Jiminez, 29, Alejandro Lorene Martinez, 31, and Yaudel Pina, 28, on four felony counts of possession of a scanning device.

Officials say on March 21, deputies responded to the Highway 49 gas station after receiving reports of a suspicious car parked next to the gas pumps. Jiminez, Martinez and Pina were inside the car when authorities arrived. The three suspects were arrested for trespassing.

Harrison County investigators found items in the car used for placing and operating scanning devices into gas pumps.

Once the skimmer is installed, Captain Coley Judy said, the thieves end up stealing information from the credit cards used at the pumps they're inside.

"When the customer actually uses their credit card, it's automatically downloaded on a skimmer, and so it's transferred to a skimmer. All the suspect has to do is come by it with their phone or laptop and download the customers' information," Captain Judy explained.

Sheriff Peterson urges that if you have used your credit/debit card at Robinwood One Stop Gas Station on Highway 49 between March 13 and March 20, contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Department to make a report.

Homeland Security is also investigating this case.

The suspects are being held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $15,000 bond for each charge.

