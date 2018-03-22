Arrest warrant issued for man in Hancock Co. regarding auto burglaries

Hancock County deputies have issued a warrant out for Alex Dakota Fiori, 27. Fiori is wanted for commercial burglary, according to deputies. Deputies believe Fiori is driving a gray 1986 Ford F-150 pickup with an older license plate reading T-38157.

Deputies describe Fiori as a white male, 6’0, about 150 pounds, with brown hair, a medium build, and has lots of tattoos.

As of now, he is wanted in connection with three auto burglaries, but Investigators say they are still building their case: he may be connected to more as the investigation continues. Officers say so far, they know money and small items were taken at the time of the burglaries. No weapons were reportedly taken.

