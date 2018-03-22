Firearms taken during vehicle burglaries in Biloxi

The Biloxi Police Department is looking for suspects they believe are connected to several vehicle burglaries. The burglaries occurred on March 19 around 2:00 a.m. Police say the individuals entered several unlocked vehicles in the Wells Ferry subdivision in Biloxi. Police report several items were stolen from the vehicles including firearms. Police describe the suspects as white males possibly in their late teens to early twenty’s.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident or the identity of these individuals are urged to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

