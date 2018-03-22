Moss Point flooding issue to be addressed

The flooding at Sellers' home is so frequent, she now lines her driveway with these orange flags ahead of a storm so she can see it once it's submerged. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A flooding issue in Moss Point could be getting necessary attention after WLOX reached out to city officials.

Danika Sellers' house on Griffin St. is technically not in a flood zone, but every time heavy rain is in the forecast she prepares for rising waters.

"Start seeing it rising in the ditches first, and then the whole entire yard all the way around to the back end. It covers up the steps on the house. I mean, you can actually see the marks on the wall where it stops," said Sellers.

She moved into the house in May and the flooding has become so frequent, she now lines her driveway with these orange flags ahead of a storm so she can see it once it's submerged.

She says she contacted the city and sent pictures of the problem.

"I emailed the mayor, and he actually got me to send the pictures to the city of Moss Point. I never got a response so they never came out and looked at it," said Sellers. That was in June.



On Thursday, building official Andrew Beamon said this was the first time his department was hearing about it.

"We did make contact with the proper department, notified them, and we should have someone out there first thing this afternoon or first thing in the morning. And normally what we'll do in a situation like that, we'll either clean the ditch out and sometimes if a culverts stopped up, we have the ability to jet the culverts out and clean them out," he said.

As for sellers, she just hopes something will be done before the next heavy rain comes through. Beamon said his department usually deals with floodplain issues and this house wasn't in a flood zone.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.