Sam's Club employee charged with ringing up fake returns

An employee at Sam's Club in Gulfport is facing jail time after allegedly making fake returns.

Ashlee Smith, 24, was arrested Wednesday after officers responded to a report of embezzlement at the Sam's Club on Old Hwy. 49. The store told police that Smith, who was a cashier at the big box store, would use old receipts and items already in the store to ring up fraudulent returns.

Police said the transactions all happened between Feb. 16 and March 4. According to authorities, the amount of the theft was more than $2,000.

Smith's bond was set at $2,400 and she was taken to Harrison County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.