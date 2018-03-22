Two killed in Jackson County crash on Hwy. 614

Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Jackson County. It happened early Thursday morning near the intersection of Hwy. 614 and Otis Cooper Road. That's close to the Alabama state line in the Hurley community.

Authorities say a man was traveling west in a Honda Pilot on Hwy. 614 when he crossed over the center line, crashing head-on into a Ford Expedition, which was driven by a mother who had her three young children in the vehicle.

A Good Samaritan witnessed the crash and rushed to help the victims, pulling the kids out of the vehicle until first responders arrived.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to the woman's family, the three boys were ages 2, 4, and 6. Family members tell WLOX that one of the children has been released from the hospital and is now in the care of family members and that the other two children are still in intensive care.

Authorities have not identified either of the victims.

We are working to update this story and will continue to update it as new details are made available.

