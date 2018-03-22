Officials identify two killed in Jackson County crash on Hwy. 614

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesperson Chase Elkins identified the two victims killed after a head-on collision in Jackson County. Elkins confirmed Kevin M. Hyatt, 54, of Mobile, was the driver of the 2009 Honda Pilot, and Ashley S. Killingsworth31, of Moss Point, was the driver of the 2016 Ford Expedition.

The crash happened early Thursday morning near the intersection of Hwy. 614 and Otis Cooper Road. That's close to the Alabama state line in the Hurley community.

Authorities say Hyatt was traveling west on Hwy. 614 when he crossed over the center line, crashing head-on into Killingsworth's vehicle. Killingsworth, a mother, had her three young children in the vehicle.

A Good Samaritan witnessed the crash and rushed to help the victims, pulling the kids out of the vehicle until first responders arrived.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

According to Killingsworth's family, the three boys were ages 2, 4, and 6. Family members tell WLOX that one of the children has been released from the hospital and is now in the care of family members and that the other two children are still in intensive care.

