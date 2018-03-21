Biloxi introduces Katlan French as newest head football coach

There's a new football league in town...again. Former NFL executive Bill Polian announced Tuesday morning that he is establishing The Alliance of American Football.More >>
After they parted ways with head coach Bobby Hall over a contract dispute, Biloxi didn't have to look far for his replacement. The Indians introduced Katlan French as their newest head football coach, after he spent the previous three seasons under Hall as their defensive coordinator.More >>
Can Miguel Angel Jimenez claim a third straight win at Fallen Oak? He says he'll try his best to accomplish that feat beginning Friday when he tees-off at 11:40 on Tee No. 1.More >>
The Rapiscan Systems Classic, formally known as the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, official tees-off on Friday at Fallen Oak. The first of two days of the Rapiscan Pro-Am hit the links on Wednesday.More >>
The PGA Tour Champions is highly competitive. On Monday 35 golfers completed for four spots its an open qualifier for the Rapiscan Systems Classic at Diamondhead. The Rapiscan Systems Classic gets underway on Friday at Fallen Oak and will run through Sunday.More >>
