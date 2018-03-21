2018 Rapiscan Systems Classic First Round Groupings

A 16-year old student at West Harrison High School faces a misdemeanor charge after spreading a rumor about an active shooter on campus.More >>
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim in a fatal car accident as Robert Edwards, 69, of GulfportMore >>
The Rapiscan Systems Classic golf tournament is in full swing on the Gulf Coast.More >>
Ocean Springs police are investigating a death after a body was discovered along Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Can Miguel Angel Jimenez claim a third straight win at Fallen Oak? He says he'll try his best to accomplish that feat beginning Friday when he tees-off at 11:40 on Tee No. 1.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
