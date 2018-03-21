Gulfport man identified in single vehicle accident

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove identified the victim in a fatal car accident as Robert Edwards, 69, of Gulfport. Hargrove confirmed he died from blunt force trauma. Edwards was pronounced dead at 7:23 p.m.

The Gulfport Police Department responded to a fatal car accident Wednesday night on Highway 49 and Airport Road in Gulfport. Police report the accident involved a single vehicle. Police say a pickup left the roadway into a ditch.

Edwards was transported to Garden Park Hospital where he died from his injuries.

