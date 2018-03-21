Two-time defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez looking for a three-peat at Rapiscan Systems Classic

All eyes will be on focused on two-time defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez as the Rapiscan Systems Classic hits the links at Fallen Oak beginning Friday morning at ten.

Jimenez has fallen in love with the Fallen Oak golf course. Why not? Jimenez captured the 2016 and 2017 Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic Championships and took home $480,000 dollars.

He's back taking aim on a three-peat in the Rapiscan Systems Classic.

Jimenez said, "I'm going to do my best to do that. I've been hitting good, put my game a little closer...tight."

If Jimenez wins on Sunday. he would become only the 9th PGA Tour Champion to claim three consecutive victories at the same tournament.

"To win a tournament you need to be good on the putt, obviously, "said Jimenez. "Always hitting good from the tee and hitting the greens. That's the best part of my game."

If someone has a shot at unseating Jimenez, it could be Steve Stricker. Entering Friday's first-round, Stricker ranks 3rd on the PGA Tour Champions money list with $353,560 dollars and has one victory in two tournaments.

Stricker said, "It's all been going pretty well. I'm swinging with some confidence this year. I feel like I'm hitting the ball a little further. I rely on my short game and putting most days."

After Thursday's Pro-Am Jimenez and the entire field of 78 players take aim on the Rapiscan Systems Classic Championship beginning first-round action.

