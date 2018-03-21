Rapiscan Systems Classic Pro-Am time to have fun with the pros

The Pro-am is a time to chill out and have fun and there's no question who were the amateurs.

Scottie Anderson of Gulfport looked the part of a PGA pro. He eyed the 18th green and was ready to drop the putt. Remember, he's an amateur. Anderson gave it his best shot, but the ball rolled over the hole and way past it.

Anderson said, "This is a bucket list for any golfer. Getting to lay in the Pro-Am, it's absolutely amazing. Loving every minute of it."

Scott Carney, who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ended up in a sand trap and had his issues in trying to punch the ball out.

Give Carney a lot of credit, once the ball hit the green.he assaulted the sand pit with a professional touch.

"Yeah, I'm not too good out of traps, "said Carney. "So I try to clean them up for the next person."

When I was in the grandstands on the 18th hole, I nearly took a direct hit. The ball flew a few feet above my head, hit the grandstand and bounced onto the green.

Volunteer Pete Maurer did his best to keep the crowd noise down as the golfers hit the 18th green. He's a character because there were no fans in the stands.

Maurer said, "Not a whisper. I'm a highly trained professional."

Over the past 10 years, Maurer has volunteered at 76 PGA events.

"I'm a people person, "said Maurer. "I know a lot of the pros both on the Senior Tour and the regular tour."

Pro golfer Todd Hamilton says the Pro-Am is an important day for the Classic. He took the time to teach some of the amateurs on how to putt with more accuracy.

"If we can improve their game, give them a shot or two, a tip that can take home and use and enjoy, then we're doing our job, "said Hamilton.

Thursday is another Pro-Am day before the field of 78 PGA Tour Champion players take aim on the Rapiscan Systems Classic Championship beginning first-round action on Friday morning at 10:00.

